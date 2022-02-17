2022 Frost Fest Open House & Swing Analysis
Feb 17, 2022 - Feb 20, 2022
Join us for our 2022 Frost Fest Open House & Swing Analysis. Our doors are open to all on February 17-20, 2022! Come see our course, dining room, & event hall. Endulge in our brand new menu or have our Triple Bypass Burger while you are here. PLUS, we are offering FREE 10 minute Private Swing Analysis Sessions on our NEW Trackman Virtual Golf Simulator!
|Location:
|Brookings Country Club
|Map:
|2180 Clubhouse Dr, Brookings, SD 57006
|Phone:
|605-693-4316
|Website:
|https://www.brookingscc.com/
All Dates:
