2022 South Dakota State Historical Society Annual History Conference

Apr 22, 2022 - Apr 23, 2022

The 2022 South Dakota State Historical Society Annual History Conference features a stellar line-up of speakers to enlighten the audience on the topic, “Fighting the Good War: South Dakotans in World War II.” 

The conference will be available for in-person attendance as well as live streamed for those who cannot attend in person. Visit the website on January 18 for early bird registration information.


Location:   Cultural Heritage Center
Map:   900 Governors Dr. ﻿Pierre
Phone:   (605) 773-3458
Website:   https://history.sd.gov/

All Dates:
Cultural Heritage Center
Cultural Heritage Center 900 Governors Dr. ﻿Pierre

