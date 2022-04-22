2022 South Dakota State Historical Society Annual History Conference
Apr 22, 2022 - Apr 23, 2022
The 2022 South Dakota State Historical Society Annual History Conference features a stellar line-up of speakers to enlighten the audience on the topic, “Fighting the Good War: South Dakotans in World War II.”
The conference will be available for in-person attendance as well as live streamed for those who cannot attend in person. Visit the website on January 18 for early bird registration information.
