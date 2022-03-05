2022 SUMMIT LEAGUE MEN'S AND WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Mar 5, 2022 - Mar 8, 2022

The 2022 Summit League Men's and Women's Basketball Championships take place March 5-8 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The tournament champions will receive automatic berths to the NCAA Division I Basketball Championship.

Fourteen combined men's and women's games will be played over the four-day event. Since 2009, an average of 46,000 fans have attended the event per year.

All-session tickets for the 2022 Summit League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships are on sale. Single-session tickets will be available starting Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets will be available for purchase at the KELOLAND Box Office at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, www.ticketmaster.com, and www.thesummitleague.org/tickets.

All-session tickets for the 2022 Championships start at $136 with single session tickets start at $24.50.



Join us in celebrating our 40th anniversary by partaking in 80's activities throughout the championship. For more information visit here.