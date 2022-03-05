2022 Watertown Home Show

Mar 5, 2022 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

2022 marks the year for the 35th Annual Watertown Home Show! There will be over 10,000 sq. feet of exhibits as well as prize giveaways throughout both days. A selection of food vendors will be available as well.

Admission wristband for the weekend is $5.00 (18 & older), kids under 18 are free, so bring the whole family.