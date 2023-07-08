2023 South Dakota IH scout and IH truck gathering - Rutland
Jul 8, 2023 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Anyone with a IH scout, IH pickup, IH truck or semi the south Dakota IH truck club is having our annual gathering July 8th, 2023!!
This is an absolutely free club to be apart of!
Great show to attend if you’re looking for ideas for your project, looking to possibly buy an old International scout or pickup or just to meet fellow members around the area!
Things you will find for sale at our gatherings are
Scout and pickup parts
IH toys
IH scout,pickup and truck manuals/literature
Parts trucks and whole complete scouts or pickups for sale!
And much more!!
Want more info please call or text koby at (605)270-9044
|Location:
|Rutland,SD
|Map:
|22738 463rd Ave, Rutland, SD 57057
|Phone:
|605-270-9044
|Email:
|Kobyleighton@hotmail.com
All Dates:
