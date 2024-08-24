2024 McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Rodeo - Sioux Falls
Aug 24, 2024 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Now in its 16th year, this adrenaline-fueled event takes place at our Leo P. Flynn Memorial Arena, with all proceeds supporting quality programs for at-risk youth at McCrossan Boys Ranch. Get ready to rock with the Cardboard Saints, delivering a bluesy, country-rock sound that'll have you tapping your toes. Plus, "Tiny Tim" the rodeo clown will bring the laughs with his crazy stunts and jokes for all ages.
Don't miss out on the action! Grab your tickets early for just $15 in advance ($16 at the gate) for adults and $5 in advance ($8 at the gate) for youth (ages 3 and under free). Sponsorship opportunities and program ads are available. Visit www.mccrossan.org for tickets and more details, or contact our Development Office at (605) 339-1203. Tickets also available at Haegle’s Western Store and the McCrossan Visitor Center.
Calling all future cowboys and cowgirls! Sign up for Mutton Busting, the toughest sport on wool, before the show. Children ages 4 to 8 (or under 60 lbs.) can participate and must wear protective helmets. Don't miss this unforgettable family event!
|Location:
|McCrossan Boys Ranch
|Map:
|47135 260th Street, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57107
|Phone:
|605-339-1203
|Email:
|jacinda.biberdorf@mccrossan.org
|Website:
|http://www.mccrossan.org
All Dates:
Aug 24, 2024 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm Get tickets at www.mccrossan.org
Saddle up and get ready for the ultimate showdown at the McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Challenge! Witness jaw-dropping action as rodeo's finest compete in heart-pounding events like Barrel Racing, Mutton Busting, and the Northern Bull Riding Tour. Cheer on top barrel racers and bull riders as they vie for cash prizes and the prestigious title of Xtreme Event Challenge Champion.
