2024 McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Rodeo - Sioux Falls

Aug 24, 2024 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Now in its 16th year, this adrenaline-fueled event takes place at our Leo P. Flynn Memorial Arena, with all proceeds supporting quality programs for at-risk youth at McCrossan Boys Ranch. Get ready to rock with the Cardboard Saints, delivering a bluesy, country-rock sound that'll have you tapping your toes. Plus, "Tiny Tim" the rodeo clown will bring the laughs with his crazy stunts and jokes for all ages.

Don't miss out on the action! Grab your tickets early for just $15 in advance ($16 at the gate) for adults and $5 in advance ($8 at the gate) for youth (ages 3 and under free). Sponsorship opportunities and program ads are available. Visit www.mccrossan.org for tickets and more details, or contact our Development Office at (605) 339-1203. Tickets also available at Haegle’s Western Store and the McCrossan Visitor Center.

Calling all future cowboys and cowgirls! Sign up for Mutton Busting, the toughest sport on wool, before the show. Children ages 4 to 8 (or under 60 lbs.) can participate and must wear protective helmets. Don't miss this unforgettable family event!