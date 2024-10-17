2025 Season Kickoff - Pierre

Oct 17, 2024 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm

The stage is set, and the curtain is about to rise on something spectacular!

Join us at the Grand Opera House on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, as PPCT proudly unveils its lineup for the 2025 season. Prepare for an evening filled with theatrical flair and the excitement of what's to come!

Come ready to purchase your 2025 season pass, and enjoy complimentary appetizers, desserts and non-alcoholic beverages. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. A social hour begins at 4:30 p.m., followed by a program at 5:30 p.m. The theater will be open until 7:15 p.m.


Location:   The Grand Opera House
Map:   109 S Pierre St., Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-7826
Email:   info@pierreplayers.com
Website:   https://www.pierreplayers.com/

Unveiling of the 2025 Season shows.

