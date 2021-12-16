25th Annual Christmas at the Cathedral

Dec 16, 2021 - Dec 19, 2021

The nationally acclaimed Christmas at the Cathedral will be December 16-19 at the Cathedral of St. Joseph. This year’s theme, “Be Born in Me,” is a first-hand account of God’s Incarnation into the human race. Through actress Apolonia Davalos, audiences will experience Mary’s perspective on the monumental moments of Jesus’ birth and his miraculous life and mission on earth.



From the Annunciation to the Resurrection, the meaning of Christmas will come alive through the inspiring musical compositions and arrangements of Music Director and Conductor, Dan Goeller, and our featured soloists, Nashville recording artists, Shane O’Connell and Shelley Jennings, along with the Christmas at the Cathedral Orchestra and Choir.



In addition to being an inspiring Christmas experience, Christmas at the Cathedral supports the poor and vulnerable in our midst through endowments for the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House; as well as the ongoing care of the Cathedral of St. Joseph, one of the region’s most significant civic and sacred landmarks. God’s Incarnation is not just a historical event, it is something that happens within each of us every moment of every day. We look forward to sharing with you the joy of God’s Incarnation during the 25th annual Christmas at the Cathedral!

Fee: $40 - $150