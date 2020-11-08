26th annual Lutefisk, meatball and lefse supper - Chamberlain
Nov 8, 2020 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Trinity Lutheran Church of Chamberlain will be holding their 26th annual Lutefisk, meatball and lefse supper on Sunday, November 8th from 4:00-7:00 PM. Besides the main items the supper will also feature wonderful homemade salads and desserts.
Come and enjoy the fun, food, and festivities. A Thrivent Action Team will be helping with the event. The proceeds from the supper go toward church missions and expenses. For more information call Jeff Tveit 730-0553.
Fee: $15
|Location:
|Trinity Lutheran Church
|Map:
|902 S Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325
|Phone:
|605-730-0553
|Email:
|tveit@midstatesd.net
All Dates:
