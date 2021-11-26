29TH ANNUAL PARADE OF LIGHTS

Nov 26, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Join us for the 29th Annual Parade of Lights, as we light up the city and welcome in the 2021 Holiday Season!

The Parade of Lights has become a family tradition, attracting thousands who have reveled in the coming joy of the season. We invite you to be part of the 29th year of this growing holiday tradition!

Holiday floats with festive decorations and plenty of lights will line the streets of historic downtown for the public to enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays!

There will once again be an official parade theme! This year it’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” in celebration of the Washington Pavilion’s tree lighting ceremony to help kick off the festivities!