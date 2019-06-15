2nd Annual Run with the Govs-Pierre

Jun 15, 2019 8:30 am - 10:30 am

Plan to Run with the Govs June 15, 2019 on a 3.5-mile trail that winds through the heart of South Dakota's capital city. The route features bronze statues of 22 former governors. Race through to see the highlights or stroll along the route to enjoy the artistry and stories of the state’s legendary leaders.



The race starts and finishes at the front steps of the beautiful State Capitol building. Participants of all ages are welcome, including kids in strollers and dogs on leashes. All registered racers/walkers will receive a t-shirt if registered by May 31st. Awards will be given for the overall male and female winners and top male and female, ages 12 and under.



Race registration fees and additional donations will be contributed to the Trail of Governors Foundation

Fee: $25