31st Annual Nursing Research Symposium - Sioux Falls
Mar 27, 2020 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Living Nursing Scholarship: Research, Theory and Practice
The overall goal of this symposium is to provide an opportunity for nursing faculty, practitioners and students to participate in a learning experience exploring research, theory and practice through the presentation and discussion of scholarly work in nursing.
Upon completion of this symposium, participants will be able to:
Discuss how the results of nursing research impact the health of diverse clients through practice innovations, education and future research
Integrate selected research study findings into nursing practice
Propose innovative solutions to health care problems that can be supported through scholarly collaboration
Fee: $Non-Students $75 | Students $45
|Location:
|Hamre Recital Hall in the Fryxell Humanities Center
|Map:
|2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/events/31st-annual-nursing-research-symposium
All Dates:
