34TH ANNUAL FROSTY FROLICS

Jan 7, 2022 - Jan 9, 2022

Gather your friends and family and experience the joys of Winter in Sioux Falls! This annual event is perfect for all ages, with fun like ice skating, bean bag tournament, ice fishing, snowshoeing, and so much more!

FRIDAY, JANUARY 7

FROSTY FUN FRIDAY | 6:30 - 8 P.M.

Kick off Frosty Frolics weekend with music and activities for all ages at Memorial Park Ice Rink. Enjoy the winter evening air while listening and dancing to family friendly tunes provided by a local DJ. Everyone can enjoy free skate rentals as well as snowshoeing, drop in broomball and even a friendly competition of ice skate bowling. If you are looking for a snack to warm your family up, we will have a fire pit and all the ingredients needed to make the perfect gooey s’more. No registration required.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 8

FUN RUN/WALK | 9:30 a.m.

Join the fun and competition of this frosty morning run. Runners will enjoy the path along the Big Sioux River as they partake in a 5,000 or 10,000 meters course. Turn around points will be noted along the route to aide runners along the way. Participants that are registered before December 21st will receive a Frosty Frolics Fun Run/Walk t-shirt. Runner check-in and day-of registration will be available starting at 8 a.m. Cost is $5 PER PARTICIPANT.

Ice Fishing Frenzy | 10 A.M. - 12 P.M. NOON

In partnership with The Outdoor Campus, Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is offering a chance for individuals explore the many benefits ice fishing can provide. Ice fishing poles will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and participants are welcome to bring their own. All ages welcome. No registration required.

WINTER YOGA IN THE PARK | 2 - 3 P.M.

If you love being outdoors during the beautiful winter days and enjoy the relaxation of yoga, we have the perfect class for you. Participants will experience the benefits of cold weather’s effects on burning calories during exercise as well as the benefits of strength, balance, and flexibility associated with yoga. Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation has partnered with Amy Miller Training to offer this one-hour outdoor yoga class. No registration required.

SNOWSHOE STROLL | 1 – 4 P.M.

Sioux Falls Parks Recreation is partnering with the Outdoor Campus and the Mary Jo Wagner Arboretum to offer a snowshoeing activity that will teach you the fundamentals of the sport and allow you to spend time outdoors in the winter at the beautiful Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum. Snowshoes are available on a first come first serve basis. No registration required.

HUMAN FOOSBALL | 3:30 - 5:00 P.M.

Join Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation for this first ever Frosty Frolics human foosball event! Gather the family, friends, and neighbors and join us for this drop in play format in the Sherman Park Hockey Pin. Ice or no ice this will prove to be a great and fun team building for the whole family! No registration required.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 9

K9 ROOTBEER KEG RACES | 1-2:30 P.M.

Calling all K9s! New this year to our annual Frosty Frolics event comes the 1st annual Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation K9 Root Beer Keg Races! Each participating dog will be put into different weight classes depending on the size of the contestant. Each furry competitor will wear a harness attached to an appropriately sized root beer keg to pull past a designated finish line! We will time each dog and the fastest dog in each class wins! Races will take place at Kirby Dog Park and will begin promptly at 1:00pm! No registration required.

CARDBOARD SLED “I-KID-A-ROD” | 3:30 P.M.

On your mark-get set- go! Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is bringing the excitement of Alaska’s Iditarod; with a twist! Bring your pre-prepared sled, constructed of only cardboard and duct tape for the sled foundation. Don’t forget the string so you can pull the sled. All sleds will be judged based on creativity, so make your sled stand out! Make sure your sled is sturdy, as parents will pull each racer along the path to stations throughout the course, such as an iceberg jump and seal sneak. Join us inside the community center for hot chocolate and a snack upon completion of the race. No registration required.