38th Annual Bazaar - Sioux Falls

Oct 12, 2019 8:30 am - 2:00 pm

Please join us for our Annual Bazaar on Saturday, October 12th from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm. The event begins with a delicious baked goods sale including lefse. Join us for homemade rolls and coffee and following that you will find many crafts, plants, quilts, dishtowels and Grandma's attic with it's many used items. There will a lunch of BBQ's, potato salad, beans and pie. Everyone welcome.


Location:   Hope Lutheran Church
Map:   1700 S. Cliff Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Phone:   605-332-3531
Email:   office@hopesiouxfalls.org
Website:   http://www.hopesiouxfalls.org

