45th Annual Kingswood Rummage Sales

Apr 27, 2022 - Apr 30, 2022

The Kingswood Rummage Sales is the largest organized rummage sale event in South Dakota.

The Kingswood Rummages take place each year in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Each year, the number of registered rummages is around 300, with thousands of shoppers from Sioux Falls and the surrounding area and states that come to shop for bargains. A volunteer committee plans and coordinates the event each year.



A listing of all the rummages that register is compiled and posted. This listing shows the addresses of the homes having sales, as well as some of the items they will be selling and the days and hours their sale will be open. This listing is made available on our website the Friday before the week of the event.Each year, this event is held in late April or very early May for four days.

Approximately 350 rummage sales in Kingswood area homes are open during this event.

The Kingwood area includes:

Southwest Sioux Falls, between

I-29 on the East and the Tea-Ellis Road on the West,

12th Street on the North and 57th Street on the South.