46th Annual Jazz on the Upper Great Plains Festival - Sioux Falls

Mar 2, 2020 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Ticket Info: The events are free and open to the public. No tickets required.



The Augustana Northlanders Jazz Band, along with bands from area high schools and middle schools, will perform during the 46th annual Jazz on the Upper Great Plains Festival, set for March 2-3 at Augustana’s Hamre Recital Hall. The featured 2020 Festival performers and clinicians are Adam Meckler and Arthur “L.A.” Buckner!



The twenty-member jazz ensemble under the direction of Professor Brian Hanegan will perform.



This two-day festival will feature 45 high school and middle school jazz bands from the quad-state area. These bands will perform Monday, March 2, afternoon and throughout the day on Tuesday, March 3. The bands are adjudicated and provided workshops by the guest artist, Hanegan, and other professional adjudicators.