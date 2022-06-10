4th Annual Custer Off-Road Rally

Jun 10, 2022 - Jun 12, 2022

Pack up your off-road vehicles and enjoy the Southern Hills at the Custer Off-Road Rally, June 10-12, 2022! Head to Custer with your ATV, UTV, or Dual Sport and take in the Hills.

There will be a poker run, off-roading course, vendors, live music, a Mayor’s Ride, a President’s Ride, an awards banquet on Saturday evening, and more! Ride HUNDREDS of miles of beautiful Southern Black Hills trails!