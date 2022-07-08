54th Annual Black Hills Rod Run - Black Hawk

Jul 8, 2022 - Jul 9, 2022

It's once again time to go cruisin' in the wonderful Black Hills of South Dakota. This year along with our normal Poker Run and guided cruise, we are partnering with the Canyon Lake activity center to have a Show & Shine Friday evening, along with a dance at the activity center with music by Kim and the Classics after the Show & Shine. If you are interested in more information, please go to our website listed.

Fee: $60 before 6/18, $70 after 6/18