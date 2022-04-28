54th Annual Dakota Conference

Apr 28, 2022 - Apr 29, 2022

The topic for the 2022 conference is “Radio Comes to the Northern Plains: From Wireless to Wi-Fi (1922-2022).”

For the 54th Dakota Conference, presentations about radio and other forms of electronic communication from the 1920s to the present day are welcome, as we consider how wireless technology changed, and continues to impact, the lives of residents of the Northern Plains.

Registration: Speakers must register and pay for one-day or two-day conference attendance to participate as presenters. Registration will open in spring of 2022.

Through April 19, two-day registration is $60 and one-day registration is $40.

After April 19, two-day registration is $70 and one-day registration is $50.

CWS members receive conference registration discounts.

Registration is free for full-time undergraduate students of any college or university and for Augustana University faculty and staff, courtesy of the Mellon Fund Committee.

Book Authors: We will no longer be hosting book signings at the conference. Presenters who are authors of recent books about the Northern Plains are welcome to distribute order forms during their session and/or place copies of the forms on the literature table located near registration.

The Dakota Conference on the Northern Plains is a humanities-based public affairs program of the Center for Western Studies that explores topics specific to the region in their historical and cultural contexts. The Center’s Boe Forum on Public Affairs considers national and global issues of concern to the people of the Northern Plains. The CWS Public Affairs Series publishes books examining regional issues.

The Dakota Conference is supported in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.