5th Annual Helping Kids Round First Dinner - Sioux Falls

Nov 19, 2020 5:00 pm

WE'RE GOING HYBRID + YOU'RE INVITED TO ATTEND!

Join us for the Fifth Annual Helping Kids Round First Dinner, a benefit to provide underprivileged youth in Nicaragua opportunities through baseball and softball.

This year, guests are welcome to participate in the live Helping Kids Round First Dinner in-person at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Sioux Falls or they can take part in the event from their home that evening. This hybrid option gives our guest the option to choose where they view and participate in the event.

Thursday, November 19, 2020

5:00PM | Doors Open for In-Person Guests

6:00PM | Program + Auction

The evening will include stories about the work that Helping Kids Round First does in Nicaragua surrounding baseball, softball, farming projects as well as providing hospital supplies and food to some of the poorest parts of Nicaragua.

The night will also include an auction. More details about other happenings that evening...coming soon!