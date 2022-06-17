5th Annual Run with the Govs
Jun 17, 2022 10:00 am
Plan to Run with the Govs Saturday, June 18, 2022 on a 3.5-mile trail that winds through the heart of South Dakota's capital city. The route features bronze statues of 28 former governors. Race through to see the highlights or stroll along the route to enjoy the artistry and stories of the state's legendary leaders.
The race starts and finishes at the front steps of the beautiful State Capitol building. Participants of all ages are welcome, including kids in strollers, and dogs on leashes. All registered runners/walkers will receive a t-shirt if registered by June 3rd. Awards will be given for the overall male and female winners and top male and female, ages 12 and under.
Race registration fees and additional donations will be contributed to The Trail of Governors Foundation.
Race start: 8:30 a.m., make your way to the start line by 8:20 a.m.
The official route is available at Map My Run (RUN WITH THE GOVS). https://www.mapmyrun.com/routes/view/2442661360
Registration includes:
- race entry
- collector bib
- t-shirt (if registered by 6/3/22)
- water at the finish line and snacks to refuel
- an experience like no other!
Share your experience on social media with #runwiththegovs and #trailofgovernors
Parking is located in the lots on the north side of the Capitol building and along Nicollet Street, Broadway Avenue, and Capital Avenue.
Coming from out of town and need a place to stay or eat? Check out all the great options listed on the Chamber of Commerce site. https://pierre.org/visit-pierre-south-dakota/
Registration: Registration ends June 18, 2022 at 8:15am CDT
|Map:
|500 E Capitol Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Email:
|runwiththegovs@outlook.com
|Website:
|https://runsignup.com/Race/SD/Pierre/RunwiththeGovsSD
Jun 18, 2022 8:30 am - 10:30 am
