605 Black Hills Classic

Sep 10, 2022 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Get ready to be treated to a full day of live music and sip on local, South Dakota-only craft beer as the 605 Black Hills Classic returns to the hills on September 10, 2022!

The 605 Black Hills Classic will be held at Lions Park from 12-4PM

The tickets are on sale online for $35. Buy your tickets now!

You can expect: Unlimited South Dakota beer tastings from all South Dakota Breweries. Live music by Local Acts, food trucks, vendors, SD trivia and more!