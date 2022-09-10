605 Black Hills Classic
Sep 10, 2022 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Get ready to be treated to a full day of live music and sip on local, South Dakota-only craft beer as the 605 Black Hills Classic returns to the hills on September 10, 2022!
The 605 Black Hills Classic will be held at Lions Park from 12-4PM
The tickets are on sale online for $35. Buy your tickets now!
You can expect: Unlimited South Dakota beer tastings from all South Dakota Breweries. Live music by Local Acts, food trucks, vendors, SD trivia and more!
|Location:
|Lions Park
|Map:
|1020 N 3rd St, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-274-1999
|Website:
|https://605magazine.com/605blackhillsclassic/
All Dates:
Sep 10, 2022 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.