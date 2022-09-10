Share |

605 Black Hills Classic

Sep 10, 2022 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Get ready to be treated to a full day of live music and sip on local, South Dakota-only craft beer as the 605 Black Hills Classic returns to the hills on September 10, 2022!

The 605 Black Hills Classic will be held at Lions Park from 12-4PM

The tickets are on sale online for $35.  Buy your tickets now!

You can expect:  Unlimited South Dakota beer tastings from all South Dakota Breweries. Live music by Local Acts, food trucks, vendors, SD trivia and more!


Location:   Lions Park
Map:   1020 N 3rd St, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-274-1999
Website:   https://605magazine.com/605blackhillsclassic/

All Dates:
Lions Park
Lions Park 57783 1020 N 3rd St, Spearfish, SD 57783

