8th Annual Black Hills Sound of Silence Tesla Rally

May 20, 2022 - May 22, 2022

On Friday night there will be a Tesla Meet and Greet Reception with free food and beverages at Mt Rushmore Brewing Company.

Saturday morning will be on your own to ride the Hills and enjoy the beautiful scenery of the area. We will have a professional photographer on Iron Mountain Road available to take pictures for a couple hours. (More info coming soon) Saturday afternoon will be the annual group photo. Then Saturday night is the Sound of Silence dinner.

Sunday morning will be a chance to gather together at the Feel-Good Cafe, located at the Bavarian Inn, for food, fun and farewells.

It's Open House Weekend in Custer State Park so it's free to drive through all weekend.