9th Annual Black Hills 5K Beer Run

Sep 11, 2022

Find a costume, join the fun! Meet to pick up your registration packet

Join us for the 9th Annual Black Hills Beer Run! It’s a fun day of running and walking, beer tasting, and costume wearing!

Proceeds benefit the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives.

Pre-register at Active.com. For more information contact Theresa Bibler at bhbeerrun@gmail.com.