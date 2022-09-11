Share |

9th Annual Black Hills 5K Beer Run

Sep 11, 2022

Find a costume, join the fun! Meet to pick up your registration packet

Join us for the 9th Annual Black Hills Beer Run! It’s a fun day of running and walking, beer tasting, and costume wearing!

Proceeds benefit the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives.

Pre-register at Active.com.  For more information contact Theresa Bibler at  bhbeerrun@gmail.com.


Location:   D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives
Map:   423 Hatchery Cir, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   (605) 642-7730
Email:   bhbeerrun@gmail.com
Website:   https://dcboothfishhatchery.org/

