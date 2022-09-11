9th Annual Black Hills 5K Beer Run
Sep 11, 2022
Find a costume, join the fun! Meet to pick up your registration packet
Join us for the 9th Annual Black Hills Beer Run! It’s a fun day of running and walking, beer tasting, and costume wearing!
Proceeds benefit the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives.
Pre-register at Active.com. For more information contact Theresa Bibler at bhbeerrun@gmail.com.
|D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives
|423 Hatchery Cir, Spearfish, SD 57783
|(605) 642-7730
|bhbeerrun@gmail.com
|https://dcboothfishhatchery.org/
