A Bingeworthy Cabaret presented by The Good Night Theatre Collective
Mar 18, 2022 7:30 pm
Bop along to the opening-credit songs you know by heart, as Good Night presents a cabaret ode to the small screen. From the Nick at Nite classics to the modern streaming standards, get ready for a totally televised binge sesh this March.
Featuring a cast of incredible local talent and a LIVE band, don’t miss our tribute to television at the Washington Pavilion this March — but be sure to order a ticket in advance, or you might not get a seat!
The show organizer considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.
Programs, dates, times and prices subject to change. All attendees regardless of age must purchase a ticket unless otherwise noted.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion - Belbas Theater
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/bingeworthy-cabaret
All Dates:
Mar 17, 2022 7:30 pm
Mar 18, 2022 7:30 pm
