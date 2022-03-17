Share |

A Bingeworthy Cabaret presented by The Good Night Theatre Collective

Mar 18, 2022 7:30 pm

Bop along to the opening-credit songs you know by heart, as Good Night presents a cabaret ode to the small screen. From the Nick at Nite classics to the modern streaming standards, get ready for a totally televised binge sesh this March.

Featuring a cast of incredible local talent and a LIVE band, don’t miss our tribute to television at the Washington Pavilion this March — but be sure to order a ticket in advance, or you might not get a seat!

The show organizer considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.

Programs, dates, times and prices subject to change. All attendees regardless of age must purchase a ticket unless otherwise noted. 


Location:   Washington Pavilion - Belbas Theater
Map:   301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/bingeworthy-cabaret

All Dates:
Mar 17, 2022 7:30 pm
Mar 18, 2022 7:30 pm

Bop along to the opening-credit songs you know by heart, as Good Night presents a cabaret ode to the small screen. From the Nick at Nite classics to the modern streaming standards, get ready for a totally televised binge sesh this March.Featuring a cast of incredible local talent and a LIVE band, don’t miss our tribute to television at the Washington Pavilion this March — but be sure to ...
Washington Pavilion - Belbas Theater
Washington Pavilion - Belbas Theater 57104 301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

March (2022)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable