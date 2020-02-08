Share |

A Bronx Tale (musical) - Sioux Falls

Feb 10, 2020 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

A Bronx Tale, Broadway’s hit crowd-pleaser, takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s, where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be.

Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/bronx-tale-musical

All Dates:
Feb 8, 2020 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Feb 9, 2020 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Feb 10, 2020 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Enjoy Broadway's crowd-pleasing musical set in the 1960s.

Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

February (2020)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable