A Christmas Carol

Dec 2, 2021 - Dec 12, 2021

A Christmas Carol recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. After their visits, Scrooge is transformed into a kinder, gentler man.

Please note that this show will take place at the Orpheum Theater Center at 315 N. Phillips Avenue.

The show is suitable for all ages.

SHOW DATES:

December 2-4 & 9-11, 2021 at 7 p.m.

December 4, 5, 11 & 12, 2021 at 2 p.m.

**Call the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.