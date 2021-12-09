A Christmas Carol

Dec 9, 2021 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Goss Opera House invites you to "A Christmas Carol".

Flower and Flame, a group of four musicians and an actor from Sioux Falls, set the stage for the Christmas season with the well-known story.

The hopeful story changed the writer Charles Dickens’s fortune 172 years ago and has never been out of print since then. Historically, it helped shape the modern day celebration of Christmas into what it is today and has changed the way western society looks at the holiday season.

The show features actor Darrel Fickbohm, who narrates the story and voices the notable characters of Ebenezer Scrooge, Cratchit, Tiny Tim and the three ghosts.