A Little Piece of Heaven
Oct 22, 2021 7:30 pm
An unlikely relationship is forged in the quirky tourist shop called “A Little Piece of Heaven.” Restless biker Mike, who works in the shop, finds a friend in the sassy elderly Lily, although their relationship certainly doesn’t start out that way. But there’s something odd about this little shop owned by the equally odd Elizabeth and Henry. Suspicion and disagreement turn to respect and trust in this place where long lost things are finally found.
Fee: $15/adults, $13/seniors and students
|Location:
|Grand Opera House
|Map:
|109 S. Pierre St., Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|6052247826
|Email:
|info@pierreplayers.com
|Website:
|https://pierreplayers.com/
All Dates:
Oct 23, 2021 7:30 pm
Oct 24, 2021 2:00 pm
Oct 28, 2021 7:30 pm
Oct 29, 2021 7:30 pm
Oct 30, 2021 7:30 pm
Show Dates: Oct. 22-24 and Oct. 28-30, 2021
