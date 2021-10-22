Share |

A Little Piece of Heaven

Oct 30, 2021 7:30 pm

An unlikely relationship is forged in the quirky tourist shop called “A Little Piece of Heaven.” Restless biker Mike, who works in the shop, finds a friend in the sassy elderly Lily, although their relationship certainly doesn’t start out that way. But there’s something odd about this little shop owned by the equally odd Elizabeth and Henry. Suspicion and disagreement turn to respect and trust in this place where long lost things are finally found.

 

Fee: $15/adults, $13/seniors and students


Location:   Grand Opera House
Map:   109 S. Pierre St., Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052247826
Email:   info@pierreplayers.com
Website:   https://pierreplayers.com/

All Dates:
Oct 22, 2021 7:30 pm
Oct 23, 2021 7:30 pm
Oct 24, 2021 2:00 pm
Oct 28, 2021 7:30 pm
Oct 29, 2021 7:30 pm
Oct 30, 2021 7:30 pm

