A Midsummer Night's Dream

Mar 31, 2022 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

The Olney Theatre’s National Players are back at the Matthews! This time they are bringing the William Shakespeare classic “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” to life!

Fairies, thespians, and runaway lovers all find themselves wandering the forest at night. With the fairy king and queen scheming, the lovers escaping, and the ragtag troupe of actors hastily rehearsing a show for the duke’s wedding tomorrow, what more could go wrong? When a fairy named Puck accidentally misapplies a love potion and purposefully transforms an actor into a donkey, it will take more than magic to set things right.Get lost in the forest with the National Players in the most epic romantic entanglement of all time. A magical comedy that’s fun for children and adults alike. Directed by Danielle Drakes.