A Midsummer Night's Dream

Apr 2, 2022 7:00 pm

Get lost in the forest with the National Players in the most epic romantic entanglement of all time.

A magical comedy that’s fun for children and adults alike. Fairies, thespians, and runaway lovers all find themselves wandering the forest at night. With the fairy king and queen scheming, the lovers escaping, and the ragtag troupe of actors hastily rehearsing a show for the duke’s wedding tomorrow, what more could go wrong? Enter Puck…