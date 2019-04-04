A Night at the Brewseum - Deadwood

Apr 4, 2019 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Enjoy a social sponsored by Crow Peak Brewing Company, tour the Carriage Gallery, and participate in beer drinking entertainment with South Dakota State Archives Research Administrator Ken Stewart's presentation on "Beer and Brewing in South Dakota: 1862 – 1942."

Tickets; $15 per person plus tax — includes two beers, snacks, and entrance to the museum. Advance reservations are required. Must be 21 or over. Purchase tickets online at DeadwoodHistory.com/brewseum or by calling 605-722-4800.