Academy for Seniors Presents Cybersafety & You - Sioux Falls

Feb 19, 2020 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Wednesday, Feb. 19: Cheryl Swanson and Sharon Gray — Cybersafety & You. Both longtime experts in technology, Cheryl is Augustana's Help Desk Coordinator, and Sharon is AU's Instructional Technologist. They will speak about scams and predators that target your computers and smartphones. Learn how to avoid the threats.

 

Fee: $15 per session


Location:   Chapel and the 3-in-1 Room of Morrison Commons
Map:   2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
Phone:   605-274-5521
Email:   development@augie.edu
Registration is required. Cost is $15 for the upcoming date ($40 for the semester), which covers lunch and program. Seating is limited.

