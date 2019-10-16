Share |

Academy for Seniors Presents Sean Ervin - Sioux Falls

Oct 16, 2019 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Chosen speakers contribute their thoughts, experiences and insights on topics where they have demonstrated knowledge and experience. Sean Ervin, principal senior architect with TSP, will speak about historical architecture in Sioux Falls and the Augie campus. (TSP is the company of former architect Harold Spitzengal, who did most of the buildings on our campus.)
For more information and ticketing visit: https://www.augie.edu/aas

 

Fee: $15


Location:   Chapel of Reconciliation
Map:   2125 S. Summit Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57197
Phone:   605-274-5521
Email:   marketing@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/aas

All Dates:
Chosen speakers contribute their thoughts, experiences and insights on topics where they have demonstrated knowledge and experience. Sean Ervin, principal senior architect with TSP, will speak about historical architecture in Sioux Falls and the Augie campus. (TSP is the company of former architect Harold Spitzengal, who did most of the buildings on our campus.)For more information and ticketing visit: ...
