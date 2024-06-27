Acton Children's Business Fair - Sioux Falls
Jun 27, 2024 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
The Acton Sioux Falls Children’s Business Fair is a dynamic marketplace where young entrepreneurs, ages 6-17, can launch their very own businesses, engage with real customers, and earn money. This year, we will proudly host up to 50 startup businesses run by talented kidpreneurs.
Last year’s fair featured a wide variety of businesses, including sweet treats, digital services, handmade accessories, gardening products, homemade soaps, and lemonade stands. This year promises to be even more diverse and exciting!
Booth applications are open until June 16th. Visit our website for more details and to apply.
Contact the Acton Children’s Business Fair team at actonacademysiouxfalls@gmail.
com.
|Map:
|2512 Lorraine Dr, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
|Email:
|actonacademysiouxfalls@gmail.com
All Dates:
35 Startup Businesses Registered, 53 Kidpreneurs and Counting!
