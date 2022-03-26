Share |

Ag Day

Mar 26, 2022

Ag Day gives children and families a wonderful opportunity to learn about agriculture’s significance – in South Dakota and beyond. Our exhibits are exciting and educational – great for the whole family! 

We are excited to announce this year’s Ag Day will be located in the first and second floor lobbies as well as in the Amphitheater. 

Come for free family fun including free admission to the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center.

Enjoy a variety of exhibits and experiences at Ag Day including:

  • Digital farm tour
  • Marble Track activity
  • Pumpkin seed planting
  • I Spy Farm display
  • Prepackaged Planting Corn Scavenger Hunt
  • And much more!

Location:   Washington Pavilion - Kirby Science Discovery Center & Visual Arts Center
Map:   301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/special-events/ag-day

