Airshow Hanger Party: Tribute to Vietnam War Vets-Sioux Falls
Aug 15, 2019 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
In conjunction with the Sioux Falls Airshow, everyone is invited to a 1975 style Hanger Party and tribute to our Vietnam War Veterans. Live 60’s & 70’s music will be provided by The Last Call Band and Vietnam era military aircraft from the Cavanaugh Flight Museum will be on display. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door and a cash bar will be provided. Visit www.cafjoefoss.com/events for more info and to purchase tickets.
Fee: $15 Advance Tickets; $20 at the Door
|Location:
|Maverick Air Center
|Map:
|4201 North Maverick Place, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|Phone:
|605-526-4047
|Email:
|lsorge8@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.cafjoefoss.com/events
All Dates:
