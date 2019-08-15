Airshow Hanger Party: Tribute to Vietnam War Vets-Sioux Falls

Aug 15, 2019 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm

In conjunction with the Sioux Falls Airshow, everyone is invited to a 1975 style Hanger Party and tribute to our Vietnam War Veterans. Live 60’s & 70’s music will be provided by The Last Call Band and Vietnam era military aircraft from the Cavanaugh Flight Museum will be on display. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door and a cash bar will be provided. Visit www.cafjoefoss.com/events for more info and to purchase tickets.

Fee: $15 Advance Tickets; $20 at the Door