ALICE COOPER with SPECIAL GUEST BUCKCHERRY

Apr 3, 2022 7:30 pm

Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he’s best known for.

With a schedule that has included six months year in and year out on the road, Alice Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock-rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie, even in an era where CNN can present real life shocking images.

Alice’s solo career skyrocketed in the late 1970’s, with a succession of hit singles, including “You & Me,” and classic albums, including “Lace And Whiskey” and “From The Inside,” and bigger and even more elaborate concert tours.

About Buckcherry:

Buckcherry is unique, complex, simple, passionate, explosive, original and always a good time. BC has been my love, my pain, my passion and I'm so proud of what we have accomplished. I never knew when I started this that dedicating myself to music would be taking on so much responsibility. For a guy who never thought he was going to live past 30 this has been an incredible journey. Our ninth record "HELLBOUND" marks 22 years since our debut self-titled release and what an amazing roller coaster we have been on. From hit songs to platinum and gold records and millions of fans worldwide - all during a time period when traditional sounding hard rock bands didn't exist - except for Buckcherry. We beat the odds and built our reputation on the live shows, and our "one of a kind" approach to every opportunity.

Through adversity Buckcherry has had its greatest moments and we are having one right now with "HELLBOUND" I hope u enjoy it, and we will see you at the rock show!!



