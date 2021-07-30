Share |
Altar Boyz - Custer
Jul 30, 2021 - Aug 15, 2021
The Black Hills Playhouse presents Altar Boyz, a musical comedy featuring a fictitious Christian boy band on their last night of the “Raise the Praise” tour.
|Location:
|Black Hills Playhouse - Frontier Theater
|Map:
|24834 S. Playhouse Rd., Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-255-4141
|Website:
|http://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com
