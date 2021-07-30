Share |

Altar Boyz - Custer

Jul 30, 2021 - Aug 15, 2021

The Black Hills Playhouse presents Altar Boyz, a musical comedy featuring a fictitious Christian boy band on their last night of the “Raise the Praise” tour.

Location:   Black Hills Playhouse - Frontier Theater
Map:   24834 S. Playhouse Rd., Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-255-4141
Website:   http://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com

