AN AMERICAN IN PARIS- Sioux Falls

Feb 14, 2020 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Romance! Adventure! Gershwin! Who could ask for anything more? Gershwin’s soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love in this breathtaking production. In post war Paris, romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns as an American World War II vet turned painter settles in Paris and promptly falls in love.

 

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/american-paris

Washington Pavilion
