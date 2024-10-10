An Evening with Theodore Roosevelt - Spearfish

Oct 10, 2024 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

The World's premiere Theodore Roosevelt reprisor, Joe Wiegand, will be performing on the Black Hills State University campus on October 10th for a history scholarship fundraiser. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour and silent auction bidding. The social hour will feature heavy hors d'oeuvres and drinks catered by Cheyenne Crossing. At 6:30 p.m., BHSU Professor Emeritus Dr. David Wolff will introduce the program by providing some historical context for President Theodore Roosevelt's connection to the Black Hills, particularly his friendship with Seth Bullock. Joe Wiegand, as Theodore Roosevelt, will then regale us with stories of his life and experiences. It is sure to be a memorable performance!



Tickets must be purchased by October 3, 2024.



Where: BHSU's Joy Center (1351 St. Joe Street, Spearfish, SD)

Tickets: $50

For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit: https://libguides.bhsu.edu/tr



Hosted by the Leland D. Case Library from Western Historical Studies.

