ANASTASIA

Jun 17, 2022 - Jun 18, 2022

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Sioux Falls at last!
 
From the Tony Award®-Winning creators of the Broadway classic RAGTIME, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family. 

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak.

The show is recommended for ages 8 and up.

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.

Programs, dates, times and prices subject to change. All attendees regardless of age must purchase a ticket unless otherwise noted. 


Location:   Washington Pavilion - Mary W. Sommervold Hall
Map:   301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/anastasia

All Dates:
Jun 17, 2022 - Jun 18, 2022 June 17 performance at 7:30pm June 18 performances at 2:00pm and 7:30pm

Washington Pavilion - Mary W. Sommervold Hall
Washington Pavilion - Mary W. Sommervold Hall 57104 301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104

