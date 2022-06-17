ANASTASIA
Jun 17, 2022 - Jun 18, 2022
Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Sioux Falls at last!
From the Tony Award®-Winning creators of the Broadway classic RAGTIME, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.
ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak.
The show is recommended for ages 8 and up.
Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.
Programs, dates, times and prices subject to change. All attendees regardless of age must purchase a ticket unless otherwise noted.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion - Mary W. Sommervold Hall
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/anastasia
All Dates:
Jun 17, 2022 - Jun 18, 2022 June 17 performance at 7:30pm June 18 performances at 2:00pm and 7:30pm
