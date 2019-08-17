Share |

Animal Enrichment Day - Sioux Falls

Aug 17, 2019 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

This event allows the public to witness the unique work of the Zoo’s Animal Care Staff and volunteers, as well as a chance to see the animals at play. Adults and children might see the Zoo's Snow Monkeys forage for nuts and popcorn in paper maché balloon balls or watch a Rhino enjoy a watermelon.

Animal Enrichment Day activities are free for Zoo members or with paid admission to the Zoo. Animal enrichments will occur throughout the afternoon and will include Snow Monkeys, Amur Tigers, Black Bear, North American Bison, Rhinos, and Siamang Gibbons.

Cost: Event is free with Zoo admission.


Location:   Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History
Map:   805 S Kiwanis Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-7003
Email:   info@gpzoo.org
Website:   http://www.greatzoo.org

All Dates:
