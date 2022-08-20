Annual Mountain Bike Race

Aug 20, 2022 8:00 am - 3:00 pm

Mountain Bike Race in the Black Hills

This race is intended for beginner-intermediate riders to advanced riders.



Enjoy Black Hills National Forest and help raise money for the Northern Hills CASA Program!



This course is a 3 and 6 mile loop on mountain bike trails that consists of flowy single track and double track. Participants will complete as many laps as possible during a 3 hour or 6 hour time duration. The race can be completed as a team or by an individual.

Fee: $55-$70