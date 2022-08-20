Annual Mountain Bike Race
Aug 20, 2022 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Mountain Bike Race in the Black Hills
This race is intended for beginner-intermediate riders to advanced riders.
Enjoy Black Hills National Forest and help raise money for the Northern Hills CASA Program!
This course is a 3 and 6 mile loop on mountain bike trails that consists of flowy single track and double track. Participants will complete as many laps as possible during a 3 hour or 6 hour time duration. The race can be completed as a team or by an individual.
Fee: $55-$70
|Location:
|Big Hill Trails
|Map:
|Tinton Road, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-722-4558
|Email:
|rservaty@nhcasa.org
|Website:
|http://www.bhsuper6.com
All Dates:
