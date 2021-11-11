Share |

Annual Veterans Day Print Giveaway - VETERANS DAY ONLY!

Nov 11, 2021 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

As a proud American, Terry Redlin dedicated his life to honoring Veterans. He, like many Americans, experienced the pride and then heartbreak of losing a loved while serving in our Armed Forces. His personal story is detailed in his collection of seven paintings called “An American Portrait”. On Veterans Day, it has become a tradition to honor those Veterans visiting the Redlin Art Center with a small complimentary print.

Note: The complimentary print is available to all servicemen and servicewomen who are able to physically visit the Redlin Art Center and show a military identification card. The Redlin Art Center is not able to mail prints or give prints to family members of Veterans unable to visit. One print per Veteran, please.


Map:   1200 33rd St SE, Watertown, SD 57201
Phone:   (605) 882-3877
Website:   https://redlinart.com/

