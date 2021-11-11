Annual Veterans Day Print Giveaway - VETERANS DAY ONLY!
Nov 11, 2021 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
As a proud American, Terry Redlin dedicated his life to honoring Veterans. He, like many Americans, experienced the pride and then heartbreak of losing a loved while serving in our Armed Forces. His personal story is detailed in his collection of seven paintings called “An American Portrait”. On Veterans Day, it has become a tradition to honor those Veterans visiting the Redlin Art Center with a small complimentary print.
Note: The complimentary print is available to all servicemen and servicewomen who are able to physically visit the Redlin Art Center and show a military identification card. The Redlin Art Center is not able to mail prints or give prints to family members of Veterans unable to visit. One print per Veteran, please.
|Map:
|1200 33rd St SE, Watertown, SD 57201
|Phone:
|(605) 882-3877
|Website:
|https://redlinart.com/
