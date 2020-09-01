Share |

Area-Wide Quilt Show - Redfield

Sep 1, 2020 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Area quilters are invited to exhibit their new, old hand-tied, hand quilted or machine quilted quilts-each with its own story. Donations are graciously accepted.


Location:   CNW Historic RR Depot Museum
Map:   715 West 3rd st, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Phone:   605-472-4556
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com

All Dates:
Sep 1, 2020 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Show runs until September 30

Area quilters are invited to exhibit their new, old hand-tied, hand quilted or machine quilted quilts-each with its own story. Donations are graciously accepted.
CNW Historic RR Depot Museum
CNW Historic RR Depot Museum 57469 715 West 3rd st, Redfield, South Dakota 57469

Search All Events By Day

September (2020)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable