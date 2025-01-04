Art Workshop: 3D Art with Young Children - Spearfish

Jan 4, 2025 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

ECC will also be hosting a free 10 AM training session at the MOH that providers can register for! These trainings will count towards your annual training hour requirements. 1 PM Sessions will be open to the public. During this time we will explore the difference between creative projects with children that focus on the art-making process or the final project and how to display these works.

Fee: $30 Adults; $20 12 & Under