Art Workshop: 3D Art with Young Children - Spearfish

Jan 4, 2025 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

ECC will also be hosting a free 10 AM training session at the MOH that providers can register for! These trainings will count towards your annual training hour requirements. 1 PM Sessions will be open to the public. During this time we will explore the difference between creative projects with children that focus on the art-making process or the final project and how to display these works.

 

Fee: $30 Adults; $20 12 & Under


Location:   Matthews Studio
Map:   612 N Main Street, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
Phone:   6056427973
Email:   visualarts@matthewsopera.com
Website:   http://612 N Main Street

All Dates:
We are partnering with Early Childhood Connections to hold workshops for educators and parents of young children!

