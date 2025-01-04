Art Workshop: 3D Art with Young Children - Spearfish
Jan 4, 2025 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
ECC will also be hosting a free 10 AM training session at the MOH that providers can register for! These trainings will count towards your annual training hour requirements. 1 PM Sessions will be open to the public. During this time we will explore the difference between creative projects with children that focus on the art-making process or the final project and how to display these works.
Fee: $30 Adults; $20 12 & Under
|Location:
|Matthews Studio
|Map:
|612 N Main Street, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
|Phone:
|6056427973
|Email:
|visualarts@matthewsopera.com
|Website:
|http://612 N Main Street
All Dates:
Jan 4, 2025 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
We are partnering with Early Childhood Connections to hold workshops for educators and parents of young children!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.