Share |

Artist Workshop w/ Michael Albert - Pierre

Jul 17, 2022 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

The “Modern Pop Art Experience” generally includes an ARTIST APPEARANCE (Meet the Artist!), ARTIST TALK & PRESENTATION - where Mr. Albert Introduces himself to the group, shows examples of his works and tells the group about the project they are about to do, a HANDS-ON COLLAGE WORKSHOP where the participants get to create their own collages using the same materials he uses to create his serious works of art, and the 2-hour program finishes with a FREE POSTER GIVEAWAY & SIGNING - Mr. Albert brings about 20 different prints (which he has self-published in limited quantities) for the each participant to choose from as a special gift for coming to the event.


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   (605) 224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=69679

All Dates:
Jul 17, 2022 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

American Pop Artist & Author Michael Albert Touring the Midwest this Summer with over 75 Stops in 9 states including 20 stops in South Dakota! He will running his famous cereal box collage workshop art program for the first time on Sunday July 17th / Afternoon Session from 12-4pm.

South Dakota Discovery Center
South Dakota Discovery Center 57501 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

July (2022)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable