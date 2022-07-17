Artist Workshop w/ Michael Albert - Pierre
Jul 17, 2022 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
The “Modern Pop Art Experience” generally includes an ARTIST APPEARANCE (Meet the Artist!), ARTIST TALK & PRESENTATION - where Mr. Albert Introduces himself to the group, shows examples of his works and tells the group about the project they are about to do, a HANDS-ON COLLAGE WORKSHOP where the participants get to create their own collages using the same materials he uses to create his serious works of art, and the 2-hour program finishes with a FREE POSTER GIVEAWAY & SIGNING - Mr. Albert brings about 20 different prints (which he has self-published in limited quantities) for the each participant to choose from as a special gift for coming to the event.
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|(605) 224-8295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=69679
All Dates:
Jul 17, 2022 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
American Pop Artist & Author Michael Albert Touring the Midwest this Summer with over 75 Stops in 9 states including 20 stops in South Dakota! He will running his famous cereal box collage workshop art program for the first time on Sunday July 17th / Afternoon Session from 12-4pm.
