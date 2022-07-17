Artist Workshop w/ Michael Albert - Pierre

Jul 17, 2022 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

The “Modern Pop Art Experience” generally includes an ARTIST APPEARANCE (Meet the Artist!), ARTIST TALK & PRESENTATION - where Mr. Albert Introduces himself to the group, shows examples of his works and tells the group about the project they are about to do, a HANDS-ON COLLAGE WORKSHOP where the participants get to create their own collages using the same materials he uses to create his serious works of art, and the 2-hour program finishes with a FREE POSTER GIVEAWAY & SIGNING - Mr. Albert brings about 20 different prints (which he has self-published in limited quantities) for the each participant to choose from as a special gift for coming to the event.