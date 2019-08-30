Artists of the Black Hills Annual Exhibition- Rapid City

Aug 30, 2019 - Nov 30, 2019

Join us for the 14th annual show and sale for the Artists of the Black Hills! The exhibition will run from August 30th to November 30th at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City and will showcase works of 100 original pieces by the ABH members. Artwork includes numerous different mediums and styles of painting, sculpting, photography, printmaking, jewelry, assemblage and glasswork. An artist reception will be held on Friday, September 6 from 5-7 PM. Come and meet the artists! There is no cost to attend the reception.

Fee: $FREE